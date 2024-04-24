Norway calls on donors to reinstate support for Palestinians through UNRWA

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Norway, leading the group of donors for Palestine (AHLC), called upon contributors to reinstate their support to the UN agency aiding Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.



The appeal followed a day after an independent review group released its long-awaited report on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, acknowledging certain "neutrality-related issues" within it, it pointed out that "Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence" for its allegation that UNRWA hires over 400 "terrorists."



"I am very pleased that countries like Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Japan and Sweden have already reversed their decisions and resumed funding to UNRWA," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stated in a declaration.



"I would now like to call on countries that have still frozen their contributions to UNRWA to resume funding," he declared.



According to reports from the local health ministry, the death toll has tragically surpassed 34,000 people since the commencement of Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza. This ongoing violence has not only resulted in an alarming loss of life but has also exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in the region.



With infrastructure severely damaged and access to basic necessities increasingly limited, the population of Gaza is now facing the looming threat of famine. The escalation of hostilities has intensified the suffering of civilians, amplifying the urgency for swift international intervention to address the pressing humanitarian crisis and bring about a lasting peace to the region.

