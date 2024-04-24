Musk`s company threatens legal procedures over church stabbing clips

(MENAFN) Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has found itself embroiled in a legal dispute with Australian authorities over censorship orders related to footage of a recent stabbing incident at a Sydney church. The controversy erupted after the Australian eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, issued a directive demanding the removal of content depicting the violent attack, threatening hefty fines for non-compliance.



The incident occurred during an evening service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney, where Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was viciously stabbed by a young man, reportedly making references to insults against "my Prophet." The gruesome attack, captured on a church livestream, shocked viewers as it quickly circulated online, prompting swift action from authorities.



In response to the eSafety commissioner's order, X vehemently opposed the censorship, arguing that the directive exceeded the bounds of Australian law. The social media giant criticized the attempt to regulate global content access, asserting its commitment to defending the rights of its users.



X's Global Government Affairs team issued a statement asserting that while they respect a country's authority to enforce its laws within its borders, the eSafety commissioner overstepped her jurisdiction in dictating global content policies. Consequently, X announced its intention to challenge the directive in court, pending legal proceedings.



The standoff between X and Australian authorities underscores the complexities of regulating online content in an increasingly interconnected world. It raises important questions about jurisdictional boundaries and the balance between freedom of expression and the need to protect against harmful content.



As the legal battle unfolds, stakeholders will closely monitor the outcome, which could have significant implications for the future of online censorship and the role of social media platforms in shaping public discourse.

