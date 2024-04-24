Turkish Treasury, Finance Minister participates in global investment forums

(MENAFN) Over the course of the past week, Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister, Mehmet Simsek, convened with a diverse spectrum of global stakeholders at investment events hosted by prominent institutions such as the G20, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank, all held within the United States.



Simsek's engagements encompassed discussions with ministers from various nations, officials representing international bodies, executives from companies, investors, and business representatives, collectively converging to address pressing economic issues and explore avenues for collaboration.



Reflecting on the outcomes of these engagements, Simsek expressed satisfaction with the depth and productivity of the discussions. One significant highlight was his participation in the 14th Turkey Investment Conference held in New York on Monday, where he engaged directly with investors, business leaders, and representatives from credit rating agencies.



In this forum, Simsek provided insights into Turkey's economic trajectory, its policy initiatives, and the broader investment landscape, fostering dialogue and enhancing understanding among stakeholders.



Throughout these interactions, Simsek noted a prevailing sense of confidence in Turkey's economic prospects and the government's reform agenda. He underscored the importance of nurturing this confidence and emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to implementing its economic program.



Looking ahead, Simsek outlined plans to further fortify the program with strategic measures in the forthcoming period, demonstrating a resolve marked by patience, perseverance, and determination in the face of economic challenges.

