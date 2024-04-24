Aviation sector in Turkey sees robust growth driven by significant investments

(MENAFN) The aviation sector in Turkey is experiencing robust growth, buoyed by significant investments made in the wake of a swift post-pandemic recovery.



These strategic investments have not only propelled Turkey into a dominant position within the European market but have also solidified its status as a pivotal aviation hub serving Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus regions.



Turkish Airlines stands out amidst the global downturn in international passenger capacity, boasting a remarkable 27 percent increase in capacity, according to data sourced from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and compiled by a Turkish news agency.



As a result of the investments in Turkey's aviation infrastructure, Istanbul Airport has emerged as the preeminent airport in Europe in terms of flight volume. This achievement underscores Istanbul's growing prominence on the global aviation stage. In both 2022 and the subsequent year, Istanbul Airport claimed the top spot among Europe's busiest airports, according to data from Eurocontrol.



Notably, the average daily flight count at Istanbul Airport surged by 19 percent in 2023, reaching an impressive figure of 1,375 flights. Furthermore, on June 22, 2023, Istanbul Airport shattered previous records by facilitating a staggering 1,684 flights in a single day, showcasing its operational efficiency and capacity to handle high volumes of air traffic.



In contrast to Istanbul Airport's remarkable performance, other major European airports such as Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Heathrow Airport in London, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, and Frankfurt Airport trailed behind in terms of daily flight volumes.



This clear lead further solidifies Istanbul's position as a crucial node in the global aviation network, attracting travelers and airlines alike with its extensive connectivity and efficient operations.

