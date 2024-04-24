Qatar CSR Summit 2024 To Be Held From April 30 To May 2 At QNCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2nd edition of Qatar CSR Summit is set to take place from April 30 to May 2 at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) under the theme of 'The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy'.

The event will be held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

An initiative by Mubadara for Social Impact, Qatar CSR Summit 2024 comes as part of the 11th Qatar CSR National Program. Alongside the conference and exhibition, the event will also include the annual Qatar CSR National Report and the prestigious Qatar CSR Awards.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University and Chair of the Conference Steering Committee, Professor Rana Sobh said:“The conference in its second edition will witness a qualitative leap compared to its first edition, which was held in May of last year, whether in terms of participation, or the topics it will cover.

“In addition to the wide participation and support of dozens of local governmental and semi-governmental agencies and Qatari private sector companies, this year highlights the broad international participation by a group of academic and humanitarian institutions and bodies.” Commenting on QNB's sponsorship for the Summit, Abdulrahman Khalid Al Naama, Acting Vice President - CSR and Sponsorship, Public Relations at QNB, said:“QNB is proud to be the Official Bank of Qatar CSR Summit 2024 for the second year in a row as part of our support for the National Social Responsibility Program and in line with our initiatives.”

On behalf of Ooredoo, Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director Public Relations, Sponsorship and CSR, said:“At Ooredoo, we see Corporate Social Responsibility not as an optional add-on but as a vital part of our business identity..”

Rashid bin Ali Al Mansouri, CEO of Aamal Company, commented on the company's sponsorship of the event by saying:“This valuable conference would shed light on the importance of corporate social responsibility and its role in developing the society and cooperation with various institutions in order to achieve sustainable development, as well as the prominent role of preserving the environment.”

Shaymaa Al Qarni, Business Development Manager at Snoonu, said:“This participation highlights the company's commitment to showcasing its Qatari roots and supporting the local community, as the event provides an ideal platform for Snoonu to demonstrate its commitment to promoting local talent and contributing to the growth of the economy as a local technological solution.”

Abdulrazaq Al Kuwari, Chief Procurement Officer at Al Faisal Holding, expressed his pleasure for being part of Qatar CSR Summit 2024 by saying:“We at Al Faisal Holding recognize the importance of the role of the private sector in supporting community development and preserving the environment.”

Nesreen Al Rifai, Chief Communications, External Affairs and Development Officer at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, said:“Sahtak Awalan - Your Health First is very pleased to engage with Qatar CSR to support initiatives which benefit the diverse and thriving community by encouraging innovation, fostering societal cohesion, and enhancing both economic and environmental sustainability.”

Dr. Eiman Al Ansari, Director of Government Relations and Public Affairs at Al Abdulghani Motors, said:“We are pleased to be joining CSR Summit 2024 in continuation of our activity in supporting many community and environmental initiatives in Qatar.”

Senior Human Resources Manager at Facilities Management and Maintenance (FMM). Patrick Isac, said:“At FMM, we view corporate social responsibility as the cornerstone of our mission, driving us to lead the industry with a commitment to sustainable development and societal well-being.”

Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar, the company organising the summit, said:“The summit seeks to achieve a set of main objectives, foremost of which is raising awareness of the importance of the role that profitable institutions and companies can play in society at all levels, and transferring leading global experiences in this field to the region while preserving local specificity.”