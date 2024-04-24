Gallery West End Presents Detente: A Haven Of Artistic Rhapsody

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 2024 - Gallery West End, founded by Mr. Sumer Raj Chadha, a third-generation art collector and entrepreneur, is pleased to announce its upcoming art show, "DÃ©tente: A Haven of Artistic Rhapsody" show is set to debut at Travancore Palace, KG Marg, New Delhi, opening on May 1st, 2024, and will continue at Gallery West End from May 6th till 15th May 2024. The gallery, located in New Delhi, has established itself as a venue that showcases modern and contemporary, Indian and International art by master artists, as well as senior contemporary, and emerging artists.Â



â€ ̃DÃ©tenteâ€TM aspires to steward as a conduit for the spectators to traverse through the exhibit and experience a diverse array of artistic themes, where the fixtures and frames emanate with vibrant hues of creativity and echoes of diverse narratives. Each artist and their work reflects a unique perspective on evolution, the living world complexion, sum and substance, culture, societal constructs, social cloth, and beyond.Â Marvel at surreal landscapes that transport you to distant realms, creative interpretations on folklore, primal instincts, cultural heritage, personal and archival experiences, emotions, and the subconscious mind. Each of these influences offer immersive insights into the awe-inspiring macrocosm that is the creative universe. Here, reality merges with fantasy, inviting you to ponder the mysteries of the mindâ€TMs eye.



The exhibition offers interactive elements that enable the audience to directly engage with select artworks by the artists in focus. Invitees will not only have the opportunity to observe the artistic process up close but also have the choice to acquire the works to adorn their personal spaces, alongside the chance to interact directly with some of our guest artists.



Sumer Raj Chadha, the propelling founder of Gallery West End expresses â€œThis exhibit is a tribute to a true art aficionado and a fervent connoisseur of beauty, our vanguard, late Santosh Raj Chadha, my beloved grandmother. She sowed the seed of love for art and has been a custodian of creative curiosity in our family. I endeavour to honour her legacy and to carry forward her ignited artistic discernmentsâ€



The exhibit unfolds as an immersive experience, inviting spectators to delve into realms of exploration, connection, and inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned art enthusiast or appreciative of visual art and aesthetics, we warmly invite you to join us on May 1st at Gallery West End for an unparalleled journey into the depths of artistic wonder.



The exhibition will feature works by renowned master artists such as M F Hussain, S H Raza, G R Santosh, B Prabha,Satish Gujral,alongside senior contemporaries such as Manu Parikh, Lalu Prasad Shaw,M Narayan, Ashok Bhowmick and modern artists likeShyamal Mukherjee, Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Anup Kumar Chand,Aditee Garg.





About Sumer Raj Chadha



Sumer Raj Chadha, a true partisan of the creative crafts, grew up appreciating artworks that was acquired over the years by his grandmother, the late Santosh Raj Chadha, who started collecting art in the late 1960s. In the later years, his parents continued to add art to their growing collection and eventually, he converted his lifelong love for art into a business venture. An anecdote from his childhood that still resonates with him is his grandmotherâ€TMs words on their flight back from an art show in Paris â€œEvery Child Is an Artistâ€, she quoted the Great Pablo Picasso. She encouraged him to expand his artistic capabilities and interests with confidence. Growing up under the warm guidance of his family, he inculcated the ethics, appreciation and flairfor the ebullient world of artistry.



About Gallery West End:



Gallery West End is a leading contemporary art gallery located in the heart of Delhi. Committed to promoting exceptional artistic talent, the gallery showcases a diverse range of works across various mediums and styles. With a focus on fostering creativity and cultural exchange, Gallery West End serves as a hub for art enthusiasts, collectors and art-investors. Beyond an exhibition space, Gallery West End takes pride in offering a holistic artistic experience by offering consultancy and advisory services to our clients for acquiring timeless artworks. Our private sales channel allows our clients to have access to assets that are acquired by us through reputed art foundations and art galleries as well as artworks that are off the market and only available through our network of private art collectors who have been collecting art for decades. With a profound understanding of the art market dynamics, and backed by extensive research we assist our clients in building their art portfolio to facilitate their astute investment goals. Whether our clients are driven by their sheer passion for the arts or are seeking to make strategicÂ investments, our expert advisors ensure a seamless journey.



