Future Electronics Announces Latest Tech Day Event In Massachusetts

Montreal, Canada April 24, 2024 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, and Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, are pleased to announce the joint venture "Renesas Tech Day: Scalable AI Solutions for the Edge."



The event will take place at the Embassy Suites in Waltham on May 1, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.



Tech Day promises to be an immersive experience, offering in-depth explorations into the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), live showcases of cutting-edge AI applications, and expert dialogues. Attendees will gain practical knowledge of Renesas newest AI-driven products and solutions, specifically tailored to make daily operations more efficient and effective.



Featured Topics include Cost-effective AI Solutions, Arm Cortex-M85, Power-efficient Processors for Vision AI, and Emerging Wi-Fi Standards.



To register for this exciting event and to access additional information, please visit



For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and an extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,100 employees are its greatest asset, with a presence in 48 countries and regions. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information, visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President - Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

