UP Topper Shuts Up Trollers Over Her Facial Hair

(MENAFN- IANS) Sitapur (UP), April 24 (IANS) Prachi Nigam, who topped the Class 10 UP Board examinations this year by securing 98.5 per cent marks, has finally responded to trollers who have been trolling her for her facial hair.

“Trollers can live with their mindset, I am happy that my success is now my identity,” she said on Wednesday.

This is the first time that Prachi has responded to trollers.

She said that all her attention was focused on her studies and no one ever pointed towards her excess facial hair.

“My family, my teachers, my friends never criticised me for my appearance and I never bothered about it either. It was only when my photograph was published after the results that people started trolling me and then my attention was drawn to the problem. My aim is to become an engineer and what will ultimately matter are my marks and not the hair on my face,” she said.

Indian chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand extended support to Prachi and asked her to remain focussed on her academic goals.

Meanwhile, Prof R K Dhiman, director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has said that the institute will treat Prachi free of cost.

“The endocrinology will treat Prachi for hormonal issues that are responsible for facial hair growth and are common in children between the ages of 8-16 years. It can be cured within months,” he said.