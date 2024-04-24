Reworks Disrupts B2B Corporate Gifting With Custom Merchandise Solutions

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Delhi, India, 24th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , ReWorks , a leading provider of custom corporate gifting solutions, celebrates two years of empowering businesses to foster connections with employees and clients through the power of personalised and sustainable gifting.







ReWorks recognized a gap in the traditional corporate gifting market. Generic, one-size-fits-all gifts often failed to leave a lasting impression. They envisioned a gifting experience that reflected a company's brand identity and resonated with the recipient, fostering deeper connections and appreciation. A generic gift can easily be forgotten but a thoughtful and personalised one creates a lasting impression. It shows the recipient that you care about them and took the time to choose something special. This fosters stronger relationships, leading to better employee engagement, increased client loyalty, and a more positive brand image.

The bootstrapped company has carved a niche in the B2B gifting industry by offering a curated selection of high-quality items like water bottles, apparel, stationery, and utility kits, all customizable to fit each client's specific needs and budget.

“We saw a gap in the corporate gifting market,” says Sandeep Singh, Founder and CEO of ReWorks.“Generic gifts often miss the mark, failing to create a lasting impression. We offer businesses the ability to create custom kits that reflect their brand identity and resonate with recipients, fostering stronger employee engagement and client appreciation, which gives companies a lift up from generic vendors to more trusted, reliable & more authentic ways to sourcing their swags and easing the distribution with the strong tech.”

The Power of Personalization: Creating Lasting Impressions

ReWorks goes beyond simply slapping a logo on a product. They offer a comprehensive customization suite, allowing businesses to create truly unique gifts that resonate with the recipient.



Logo Embroidery and Engraving: From adorning a Stanley Mug with a company logo to elegantly engraving a personalised message on a bamboo phone holder, ReWorks's customization options allow for a touch of brand identity and a special message.

Custom Packaging: The presentation matters! ReWorks offers eco-friendly packaging options like recycled boxes and reusable tote bags adorned with a company's logo or a personalised message. Curated Selection for Diverse Tastes: ReWorks understands that one size doesn't fit all. They offer a wide range of products to cater to diverse preferences, from gourmet gift baskets overflowing with organic treats and locally-sourced goodies to custom stationery sets featuring high-quality paper and unique designs.

Sustainability at the Core: Gifting with a Conscience

In today's environmentally conscious world, ReWorks prioritises sustainable practices throughout their operations. This commitment resonates with companies seeking eco-friendly gifting solutions.



Eco-Friendly Materials: ReWorks curates a selection of products crafted from sustainable materials like recycled plastic, organic cotton, and bamboo. These products not only offer a luxurious feel but also minimise environmental impact.

Minimalist Packaging: By offering recycled and reusable packaging options, ReWorks minimises waste generated from the gifting process dedication to sustainability extends beyond products, with a focus on minimising their ecological footprint through responsible manufacturing practices and carbon-neutral shipping options. Streamlined Online Platform: Simplifying the Gifting Process with custom storefronts and analytics dashboard, lets your people claim their swags from your storefront and it ships the same day from the warehouse as the order is placed, while letting you keep track of all the things happening with your organisation.

ReWorks understands that time is a valuable commodity for businesses. Their user-friendly online platform is designed to simplify the gifting process.



Easy Product Browsing: A comprehensive product catalogue allows for easy exploration of all available options, categorised by type, occasion, and budget.

Custom Kit Design: Companies can curate personalised kits by selecting products, adding logos and messages, and choosing from 500+ range of products.

Adopting a consultative posture, ReWorks assists organisations in selecting merchandise that not only epitomises but also propagates core values with their FREE Swag Consultation call . This strategic selection assures congruence between the gift and the brand's identity, fostering genuine connections through thoughtfully chosen tokens.

Through their proficient guidance, ReWorks elevates swag beyond mere trinkets to emblematic representations of a company's dedication to its principles and people firm's precision in tailoring gifts and hampers ensures not only an individualized experience for each recipient but also a consistent embodiment of the brand's essence across a broad spectrum of clients and employees for various occasions, whether it's Diwali or a new employee onboarding to the team.

Memorable Unboxing Experiences

An experience, not just a gift.

The tactile sensation of textured paper, the gentle resistance of a well-crafted box, the rustle of tissue paper - these elements form a symphony of anticipation for the recipient. The impact of a well-designed unboxing process can leave an indelible imprint on the recipient's memory, serving as a physical manifestation of the giver's consideration and sophistication. Consequently, the charm of an unboxing experience can be as memorable as the gift within.

