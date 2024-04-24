Wheat And Corn Prices Surge In International Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) witnessed significant spikes in the prices of key staples like wheat and corn.



This surge is primarily driven by the anticipation of reduced global supplies due to severe drought conditions affecting major producers such as Russia and the United States.



The situation has grown more complex due to recent military actions by Russia.



These actions, targeting a Ukrainian port, have sparked concerns about potential disruptions to Ukraine's crucial wheat exports.



Ukraine is crucial to the global wheat market, and threats to its export capabilities could have widespread effects.







Current evaluations by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reflect these challenges.



Only half of U.S. winter wheat crops receive a rating of good or excellent, marking a noticeable decline from past averages.



The rise in corn prices is similarly influenced by a mix of geopolitical and environmental factors.



Russian military operations have not only affected Ukraine 's wheat but also its corn exports.



Moreover, pest infestations in Argentine cornfields have tightened the already strained global supply further.







Grain Market Dynamics

The depreciation of the U.S. dollar has made grain more attractive to international buyers, offering some counterbalance to escalating prices.









According to USDA reports, as of April 21, 12% of the U.S. corn planting was complete, keeping pace with last year and exceeding the five-year average.



In recent trading sessions, May wheat contracts rose by 2.58% to $5.85 per bushel, and July contracts reached $6.02 3/4 per bushel.



Similarly, May corn contracts increased by 0.73% to $4.43 per bushel, with July contracts climbing to $4.52 1/2 per bushel.









Experts warn that grain market volatility will persist due to geopolitical unrest and varying climate conditions affecting crops globally.























Experts anticipate that the combination of limited grain supplies and robust global demand will persistently drive prices upward.









This trend is likely to significantly impact the food market and the broader global economy.









