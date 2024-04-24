Brazil’S Tax Revenue Hits Historic Peak

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March 2024, Brazil's federal revenue hit a record R$190.6 billion ($37.37 billion), the highest since 1995.



This 7.22% real increase from the previous year highlights a strong economic strategy supported by effective tax management.



The Federal Revenue Service managed this success by overseeing collections totaling R$660.85 billion ($129.57 billion) in the first quarter.



This marks an 8.36% real increase from last year, setting a milestone in Brazil's financial history.



In March, the revenue from directly managed taxes reached R$182.9 billion ($35.86 billion), a 6.06% increase from March 2023.







Additionally, other governmental agencies contributed R$7.7 billion ($1.51 billion), a 44.87% increase from the previous year.



Furthermore, the government collected R$3.38 billion ($0.66 billion) from the taxation of exclusive funds in March.



This effort contributed to a quarterly total of R$11.32 billion ($2.22 billion) from this source.



These collections followed legislative reforms in November 2023 aimed at tightening controls on offshore investments and exclusive funds.



However, tax exemptions resulted in a missed opportunity to collect an additional R$31.17 billion ($6.11 billion) in the first quarter.



This is less than the R$37.6 billion ($7.37 billion) missed in the same period last year, showing a more strategic fiscal approach.



The government also provided payroll tax reductions to 17 sectors, totaling R$4.2 billion ($0.82 billion) from January to March.



This is an increase from the R$2.4 billion ($0.47 billion) in the same period last year, demonstrating a balance between supporting key industries and maintaining fiscal responsibilities.



This story of resilience and strategic financial management depicts Brazil as a nation forging ahead, continually setting new records and benchmarks for economic performance.

