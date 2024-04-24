Brazil’S Tax Revenue Hits Historic Peak

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March 2024, Brazil's federal revenue hit a record R$190.6 billion ($37.37 billion), the highest since 1995.
This 7.22% real increase from the previous year highlights a strong economic strategy supported by effective tax management.
The Federal Revenue Service managed this success by overseeing collections totaling R$660.85 billion ($129.57 billion) in the first quarter.
This marks an 8.36% real increase from last year, setting a milestone in Brazil's financial history.
In March, the revenue from directly managed taxes reached R$182.9 billion ($35.86 billion), a 6.06% increase from March 2023.
Additionally, other governmental agencies contributed R$7.7 billion ($1.51 billion), a 44.87% increase from the previous year.
Furthermore, the government collected R$3.38 billion ($0.66 billion) from the taxation of exclusive funds in March.
This effort contributed to a quarterly total of R$11.32 billion ($2.22 billion) from this source.
These collections followed legislative reforms in November 2023 aimed at tightening controls on offshore investments and exclusive funds.
However, tax exemptions resulted in a missed opportunity to collect an additional R$31.17 billion ($6.11 billion) in the first quarter.
This is less than the R$37.6 billion ($7.37 billion) missed in the same period last year, showing a more strategic fiscal approach.
The government also provided payroll tax reductions to 17 sectors, totaling R$4.2 billion ($0.82 billion) from January to March.
This is an increase from the R$2.4 billion ($0.47 billion) in the same period last year, demonstrating a balance between supporting key industries and maintaining fiscal responsibilities.
This story of resilience and strategic financial management depicts Brazil as a nation forging ahead, continually setting new records and benchmarks for economic performance.
MENAFN24042024007421016031ID1108131052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.