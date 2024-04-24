Ibovespa’S Mixed Signals Amid Economic Uncertainties

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, Brazil's benchmark stock index, saw a minor decline of 0.34% to close at 125,148 points, halting its three-day streak of gains.



This downturn occurred despite favorable cues from international markets and a decrease in the commercial dollar rate, which dropped by 0.74% to R$5.13, marking its third successive fall.



The day's trading started with a steep drop, primarily driven by the latest Boletim Focus from the Central Bank of Brazil.









The report revised inflation (IPCA) forecasts to 3.73%, GDP growth to 2.02%, and the Selic rate to 9.50% for this year. Additionally, it anticipates a Selic rate of 9.0% by 2025.









These adjustments reflect growing concerns about inflation and economic growth, influencing market sentiment.







Analysts from Levante Investimentos expressed concerns that achieving a single-digit Selic rate by year-end is becoming less certain. This is due to global uncertainties and domestic fiscal challenges.



They noted worsening interactions between Brazil 's executive and legislative branches, increasing the risk of controversial legislative decisions.



In addition, this diminishes the likelihood of the government implementing successful fiscal measures.

Market Updates and Investor Sentiment

Attempting to quell market anxieties, President Lula addressed these concerns, downplaying the notion of a crisis with Congress.



In addition, he described the political disagreements as normal within the legislative process, suggesting stability in government operations.



Wall Street's positive performance helped curb a more significant fall in the Ibovespa.









Major U.S. indices rose, supported by optimistic earnings reports from companies like Spotify, UPS, and General Motors. These companies outperformed analyst expectations.









In the Brazilian market, steelmaker Usiminas saw a sharp decline of 13.9% after disappointing first-quarter results and lackluster second-quarter guidance, as analyzed by Morgan Stanley.



The firm noted stable EBITDA in steelmaking but didn't project mining EBITDA, expecting steady volumes in the first quarter.



As the week progresses, investors hope for stabilization, focusing on a potentially steadier market environment beyond initial shocks.

