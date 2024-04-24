Abu Dhabi Ports To Transform Angola’S Primary Maritime Gateaway

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a landmark deal, Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports) has committed to a transformative investment in Angola's Port of Luanda, marking a significant phase in international maritime expansion.



The agreement secures a 20-year concession, extendable for another ten years, with an ambitious investment of $410 million.



This initiative will revamp the port's multipurpose terminal, currently managed by UNICARGAS, enhancing its operational capabilities significantly.



The investment plan kicks off with a substantial $251 million aimed at upgrading the terminal to handle an increased volume of Angola's imports and exports.



AD Ports' move extends its reach across Africa, enhancing global trade connections and supporting Abu Dhabi 's economic diversification strategy.







Strengthening maritime ties along Africa's west coast, the partnership is crucial for boosting Luanda's role in regional trade.









The port plays a pivotal role, handling the majority of Angola's international commerce; enhancing throughput is vital for economic uplift.









Additionally, AD Ports and Angola's Ministry of Transport have forged further agreements to develop maritime services and infrastructure.



These include a prospective deepwater terminal at Cabinda Port, among other passenger and logistics services.



Such developments are expected to drive Angola's economic growth and significantly enhance its maritime industry.

AD Ports' Strategic Investment in Angola

These strategic moves by AD Ports not only aim to upgrade the Port of Luanda but also signal a strong commitment to fostering economic development in Angola.









This investment aims to further integrate Angola into the global trade network, establishing it as a crucial player in international maritime logistics.

















AD Ports' investment aligns with a strategy to diversify trade routes, reducing reliance on traditional maritime corridors like the Suez Canal.

















By developing robust maritime hubs on Africa's west coast, AD Ports ensures resilient shipping routes.



These routes protect against geopolitical and logistical uncertainties in critical regions like the Red Sea.

















This initiative reflects AD Ports' ambition to become a global leader in maritime logistics. They aim to tap into emerging markets and leverage increasing trade volumes in and out of Africa.









This strategic expansion captures new opportunities and prepares AD Ports to meet global trade needs amid evolving economic landscapes.

