Congress Distances Itself From Sam Pitroda's 'Wealth Distribution' Remark: 'Deliberate, Desperate Attempts At...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress has distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's \"wealth distribution\" remark, saying while the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman is free to express his opinions,“it does not mean they reflect party's views\".Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh tweets, \"Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, including me...Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views. This does not mean that Mr. Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. Many times they do not. Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies.\"This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated, please refresh

MENAFN24042024007365015876ID1108131044