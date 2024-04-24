Cruelty-Free Shopping Just Got Easier With New-Look Compassionate Shopping Guide

(MENAFN- Pressat) Today (24 April) is World Day for Animals in Laboratories and, to mark the occasion, the animal welfare charity, Naturewatch Foundation, is launching its new-look Compassionate Shopping Guide.

The guide features over 200 cruelty-free personal care, cosmetic and household brands that have zero ties to animal testing. What makes the Compassionate Shopping Guide different is that it doesn't just check brands are cruelty-free - it makes sure any parent and sister companies are, too.

This means ethical shoppers can be confident their money isn't supporting animal testing in any way when they choose their everyday essentials using the Compassionate Shopping Guide. Many of the brands endorsed in the guide also offer vegan, organic or eco-friendly options, too.

Ahead of the launch, Donna Smith, who edits the guide, said,“The Compassionate Shopping Guide is a must for anyone who wants to live their values and support truly cruelty-free companies. From familiar favourites to unique handmade finds, it's got something for everyone.”

A spokesperson from cleaning company, Bio-D, which is endorsed in the guide, said,“At Bio-D all of our cleaning products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and we're proud to say that we're endorsed in Naturewatch Foundation's Compassionate Shopping Guide. The foundation's guide is a true reflection of businesses with zero ties to animal testing, and creates a community for like-minded brands and shoppers.”

Animal testing of cosmetics and their ingredients has been banned in the UK since 1998, and a ban on testing finished household products was introduced in 2015. Ingredients used exclusively in cosmetics cannot be tested on animals at all in the UK. However, ingredients used in other everyday products can still be tested on animals for regulatory purposes.

The Compassionate Shopping Guide is available online at compassionateshoppingguide .

ENDS