11 Sports Events, including 5 International Championships, to take place in Dubai during this Week







11 various competitive & community sports events, including 5 international championships, will take place during this weekend in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

Top on the list of the international sports events is the U 20 Asian Athletics Championships – Dubai 2024, which will take place from 24th to 27th April at Dubai Police Officer Club's Track with participation of 850 male & female players from 34 countries who will compete in 44 competitions.

The World Airlines Volleyball Championship is scheduled from 26th to 28th April 2024 at Shabab Al-Ahli Club with participation of 54 teams; classified into 25 teams participating in the indoor volleyball competition and 29 teams competing in the beach volleyball competition. Top on the list of the airline companies participating in the Championship are the Airbus Hamburg, Airbus France, AIR Lingus, Qantas, Queens, British Airways, Australian Airways, Swiss Airways, DNATA, Fly Dubai and Emirates Airlines ... etc.



The EMD Fight Night International Boxing Championship will take place on 28th April at the Agenda Hall in Dubai Media City with participation of 13 male & female boxers from the various countries of the world.

The OnlyCommas International Boxing will be held on 26th April at Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa with participation of 20 male & female boxers who will compete in 10 strong & competitive bouts in front of the highest tower in the world.



The Strix International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held on 27th & 28th April at the Danube Sports World in Al-Habtoor City with participation of 250 female players, whose ages are from 5 to 18 years old, representing 30 teams of 15 countries from the various continents of the world; these are: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Canada, Cyprus, Egypt, Spain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Syria, Philippines and Armenia. The Championships will be refereed by former female champions; top of them are Marina Shebakht and Vig Privet, besides Natalia Belugina; one of the most famous female coaches in the globe.



The Hamilton Aquatics Championship for Beginners to be organized on 28th April at GEMS Dubai American Academy at Barsha, while the UAE Modern Rowing Championship will be held at Dubai Islands and the UAE Modern Sailing Championship will be arranged on 27th & 28th April at Dubai Sailing Club.



The 3 km, 5 km, 10 km & 10 km Skechers running races will be held at Meydan Track, and the Budokan Karate Championship will take place at Kent College in Nad Al Sheba.

