Bollywood Star Aayush Sharma Graces Kolkata With His Presence At Ruslaan's Launch

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 23rd April, 2024: Aayush Sharma, known for his captivating performances, particularly in action-packed roles, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans in Kolkata for their overwhelming love and support at the city tour event of his latest film, Ruslaan.



The highly anticipated film featuring Aayush Sharma alongside an ensemble cast including Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade, has been generating buzz for its gripping storyline and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. From heart-stopping chase scenes to intense combat sequences, the film promises to deliver an exhilarating experience for audiences nationwide.



During his visit to the cultural hub of Kolkata, Aayush Sharma engaged with fans at one of city's famous mall. Immersing himself in the vibrant atmosphere of the city, he indulged in local delicacies and embraced the warmth and hospitality of Kolkata.



During his day out in Kolkata, Sharma was deeply moved by the city's rich culture of cinema. He found himself immersed in the vibrant ambiance of Kolkata, feeling a sense of kinship with its people who share a deep-rooted passion for storytelling. From its bustling streets to its iconic landmarks, Kolkata resonated with Aayush, making him feel right at home amidst its lively atmosphere. The city's affinity towards cinema, art, and culture left a lasting impression on him.



Produced by KK Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts and directed by Karan L Butani, Ruslaan promises to be a spectacle that will captivate audiences with its thrilling action and heartfelt drama. As the film continues to garner attention and anticipation, Sharma remains grateful for the immense love and support from his fans in Kolkata and across the country.



Ruslaan is set to hit cinemas nationwide on April 26, 2024, promising audiences an unforgettable experience filled with action, emotion, and entertainment.



