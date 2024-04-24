Russians Hit Residential Buildings In Kharkiv With Two S-300 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two enemy S-300 missiles hit a residential complex in Kharkiv. At least two people were injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A targeted attack on a residential complex in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary information, it was an S-300 missile. Information about the victims is being clarified," Terekhov wrote.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops had hit Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles. At least two people were injured, they were provided with medical aid on the spot.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, the driver and four passengers of a car were wounded by a guided aerial bomb.

