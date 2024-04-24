Tulip Garden To Be Closed For Visitors From Today

The garden, according to officials, will be shut after hosting an estimated 4.25 lakh people this year.



The declining blossoms, officials said, have prompted the decision to shut Asia's largest tulip garden, which is located on the foothills of Zabarwan.

The decision was made as the Tulip Bloom, which lasts from the beginning of March to the end of April, is practically coming to an end.

An estimated 4.25 lakh tourists visited the Tulip Garden this year, setting a record for the number of visitors.

Since its public opening in 2007, the Tulip Garden has grown to rank among the nation's most popular tourist attractions. The roughly 30-hectare garden is home to a diverse range of flower species, including tulips.

