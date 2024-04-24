Mehbooba's Assets Drop By 13.34 Lakh In 5 Years

In 2019, she had declared assets totaling Rs 89.03 lakh, but in her current affidavit, she has disclosed assets worth Rs 75.69 lakh. This reflects a decrease of approximately Rs 13.34 lakh in her assets during this period.

As per the news agency, Kashmir News Observer, Mufti's earnings have fluctuated over the years. In the financial year 2018-19, her total income amounted to Rs 8.63 lakh, which reduced to Rs 84.75 thousand in the subsequent financial year. However, in 2020-21, her earnings surged to Rs 19.98 lakh, followed by a decrease to Rs 12.44 lakh in 2021-22, and further down to Rs 9.85 lakh in 2022-23.

In terms of liquid assets, Mufti has declared possessing Rs 45 thousand in cash and has deposited Rs 23.74 lakh in three bank accounts. Additionally, she has disclosed holding an insurance policy worth Rs 11.94 lakh. Her movable property includes an SNK ISUZU bus valued at Rs 5 lakh, with no jewelry or precious items mentioned.

On the immovable property front, Mufti owns a residential house in Bijbehara, Anantnag district, with a current market value of Rs 35 lakh. Combining her movable and immovable assets, the former Chief Minister's total property amounts to Rs 75.69 lakh.

Mufti's primary source of income, as per her affidavit, is salary/pension.

