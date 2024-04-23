Safadi Discusses War On Gaza With French, German Delegations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, during a meeting on Monday with a delegation from the French Senate, discussed efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Safadi also discussed with a delegation from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation of Germany the serious repercussions of the continued aggression and its threat to regional security and stability, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Safadi also underscored the pressing need for an immediate cessation of the aggression and an end to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip, warning of the repercussions of the international community's persistent failure to stop the war and enforce international and humanitarian law.

He also expressed concern over the intensifying humanitarian crisis in the Strip, a consequence of Israel's continued blockade of adequate aid into Gaza and hindrance of the operations of United Nations organisations, particularly UNRWA.

Safadi highlighted the escalating risk of a regional war as Israel persists in its aggression and escalates its illegitimate actions in the West Bank, thereby undermining peace prospects and increasing settler-perpetrated terrorist attacks against civilians.

He also noted that the ongoing aggression and the failure to stop it cast a negative light on everyone involved, tarnishing the status and reputation of Western countries in the region.

Safadi affirmed that the only viable solution is to end the occupation and uphold the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to freedom and a sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders and a two-state solution.

Safadi briefed the delegations on Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to stop the aggression, deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, and initiate a genuine and effective movement to implement the two-state solution.

Also on Monday, Safadi made a phone call to congratulate Cho Tae-yul on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea. He commended Korea's vote in favour of accepting Palestine as a full member of the United Nations in the Security Council last week, and its supportive stance for a ceasefire in Gaza, sufficient humanitarian aid, and a two-state solution.

Safadi also received a phone call from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk during which they discussed efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza and its serious repercussions.

Safadi emphasised the need to hold Israel accountable under international law and humanitarian law and to stop the war crimes committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza.