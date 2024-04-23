King, Crown Prince Receive Kuwait Emir At Marka Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Tuesday received Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah at Marka Airport at the start of a two-day state visit to Jordan.

An official welcoming ceremony was held for the Kuwaiti emir.

Royal Jordanian Air Force F16 fighter jets accompanied Sheikh Meshal's aircraft upon entering Jordan's airspace.

HH Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, the escort of honour to Sheikh Meshal, the heads of authorities, senior officials and officers, Jordan's ambassador to Kuwait, and the Kuwaiti ambassador in Jordan, as well as embassy staff were present to receive the Kuwaiti emir.



Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Anwar Al Mudhaf, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya, and a number of officials are accompanying Sheikh Meshal on his visit to Jordan.