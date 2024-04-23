Safadi Discusses Support To Syrian Refugee With DRC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Tuesday with # Secretary General of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) Charlotte Slente, with the talks focusing on the council's efforts to support Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Safadi expressed his appreciation for these endeavours and commended the solid partnership between Jordan and the DRC, which established its regional office in Jordan in 2003. Healso warned against a significant decrease in international support for Syrian refugees and referred to the vital services provided to them by UN agencies in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, reported.

Jordan is incapable of filling the gap left by the reduction in assistance, which directly affects refugees and their living conditions, Safadi said, stressing that the responsibility lies with the international community, whose efforts to address the Syrian crisis and refugee situation have diminished.

He added“Jordan has made considerable efforts to provide decent living conditions for some 1.3 million Syrian refugees, 90 per cent of whom live outside refugee camps," noting that these efforts include the provision of free education, health services and work permits.

"Jordan cannot compensate for the services and aid that have been suspended by UN agencies due to dwindling international support," he reiterated.

Safadi said that the solution to the refugee crisis lies in their voluntary return to Syria, which requires intensified efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria and create conducive conditions for their repatriation.



He also reiterated Jordan's commitment to working with partners to find a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis that alleviates the suffering of the Syrian people, preserves Syria's unity, sovereignty and stability, eradicates terrorism and facilitates the voluntary return of refugees.