Tinygemsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) CEO To Present At LSX World Congress 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer

John Climaco

will present at the

LSX World Congress 2024 . Climaco is slated to present at 4:15 PM (GMT+1) on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the event taking place in London, England. In addition to the presentation, CNSP announced that its management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

To view the full press release, visit

.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CNSP are available in the company's newsroom at



