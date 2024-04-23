Lenovo Awarded 'Best Value Chain Initiative' And 'Best Green Product' Of The Year At The Inaugural CRN Sustainability In Tech Summit

(MENAFN- 3BL) CRN hosted its inaugural sustainability event on the 8th of February at BAFTA in London, welcoming influential IT and sustainability leaders across the IT vendor and channel partner community to honor outstanding achievements in sustainability-focused programs, products, and strategies.

April 23, 2024 /3BL/ - Lenovo has been awarded“Best Value Chain Initiative”,“Best Green Product”, and received a recognition of“highly commended” for“Circular Economy Company of the Year” in CRN's first-ever Sustainability in Tech Summit .

The event, hosted by CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, celebrates companies who are pioneering sustainable business practices.

Lenovo maintains a legacy of action in sustainability, from publishing its first sustainability report in 2008 to being in the first group of companies to receive validation for its net-zero targets from the Science Based Targets initiative in 2023. The CRN accolades highlight a shift in the company's sustainability focus from a traditional supply chain to a holistic value chain approach.



“Best Value Chain Initiative of the Year” was awarded for Lenovo's global channel partner initiative, Lenovo 360 Circle . Aligned with the UN Global Compact goals for sustainable partnerships, Lenovo 360 Circle was established in 2021 as a community for channel partners to come together for collective learning opportunities and collaboration on addressing key issues in sustainability together as a community. Through their membership, Lenovo 360 Circle partners gain access to tools and expertise to enhance their sustainability strategies, align their businesses with global sustainability standards, and drive long-term impact. This breakthrough initiative has been recognized as a best-in-class collaborative approach by the CRN jury.

“Best Green Energy Product of the Year” went to Lenovo's NeptuneTM liquid-cooling technology . Neptune optimizes energy efficiency of Lenovo servers and storage devices, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint. This sustainable approach not only ensures equipment longevity, but also aligns with global climate change mitigation efforts, ushering in a more sustainable era for data center operations. The recognition of“highly commended” for “Circular Economy Company of the Year” highlights Lenovo's commitment to circularity practices and focus on key topics such as e-waste management, planning network, sustainable logistics, packaging optimization, reverse & repair efficiency, and design for repairability.

“These awards underscore Lenovo's commitment and dedication to sustainability across the organization and our ecosystem,” said Virginie Le Barbu, Global Sustainability Director for International Markets.“Recognizing that sustainability will define the competitive landscape of tomorrow, it's imperative that it becomes an integral part of all decision-making processes and transcends corporate responsibility; it's a critical business imperative.”

