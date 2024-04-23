(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /3BL/ - The National Diversity Council (NDC) and Tri-State Diversity Council (TSDC) will host its annual National Asian American Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Leadership Summit on Tuesday, March 28, 2024 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET at New York Life Insurance, 51 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010. The 2024 Women in Leadership Symposium theme,“Advancing AANHPI Leadership: Value, Virtue & Visibility,” will bring together AANHPI leaders who will help educate, inspire and empower attendees to reflect on their own personal and professional goals.

“We must continue to highlight the values and virtues of AANHPI leaders, while emphasizing the intersections of identity, resilience and strength in redefining power within the AANHPI community,” said Emily Pfister, Event Programmer of the Tri-State Diversity Council.“We invite you to join us for the National Asian American Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Leadership Summit as we discuss best-practices for inclusion and belonging.”

The conference will feature emcee, Lucy Yang, Television Reporter, American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and panelists, Gurwin Ahuja, Vice President, BlackRock; Melissa Chiu, Director, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden; Thomas J. Lee CFA, Co-founder/Managing Partner and Head of Research, Fundstrat Global Advisors; and Ripa Rashid, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Consumer Reports. The featured keynote speaker is BD Wong, Actor/Public Figure of Viking Entertainment. The conference will also recognize the following Top AANHPI Leader awardees: Gurwin Ahuja, Vice President, BlackRock; Melissa Chiu, Director, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Priya Udeshi Crick, Associate General Counsel, Office of the General Council, New York Life Insurance; and BD Wong, Actor/Public Figure, Viking Entertainment.

About the National Diversity Council

The National Diversity Council (NDC) is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to being both a resource and an advocate for the value of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Through our nationwide affiliates, events and learning and consulting, the NDC helps organizations create pathways that develop a more inclusive workplace, community and environment. For more information about the National Diversity Council, please visit .

About the Tri-State Diversity Council

The Tri-State Diversity Council (TSDC), a state affiliate of the National Diversity Council, is committed to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Through various events and programs, the TSDC serves as a resource for DEIB best practices and leadership development in the Tri-State region. For more information about the Tri-State Diversity Council, please visit .

