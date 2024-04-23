'Sell Tiktok Or Face Ban': US Passes Bill Forcing China-Based Owner 'Bytedance' To Sell It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The US Senate has approved a Bill, giving nod to a ban on the popular short-form video app TikTok if its China-based parent company 'ByteDance' refuses to sell it. The move by the US Senate, however, may face challenges from the video content creators within the country who rely on TikTok for income Bill has been backed by members of both the Democratic and the Republican parties who fear that the Chinese government could force the video-making app to influence the US Presential elections by forcing them to share the data of millions of users the passage of the Bill, Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell said,“Congress is not acting to punish ByteDance, TikTok or any other individual company. Congress is acting to prevent foreign adversaries from conducting espionage, surveillance, maligned operations, harming vulnerable Americans, our servicemen and women, and our US government personnel.”WHAT DOES THE BILL SAY?The earlier version of the Bill gave six months to ByteDance to divest its stakes in the platform. However, the old version drew criticism as some lawmakers argued that it was too short a time for a complex deal revised legislation now provides ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok, and a possible three-month extension if a sale is in progress Bill would also prevent ByteDance from controlling the core technology of TikTok

that feeds users video content based on their interests, making the platform a hit among the young generation.

MENAFN23042024007365015876ID1108130550