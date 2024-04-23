Global Architecture & Design Firm, Corgan, Joins The Climate Group

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global architecture and design firm Corgan has joined the Climate Group , a non-profit formed in 2003 to drive climate action by working with companies, governments, and other organizations with the power to reduce carbon emissions on a large scale. Corgan is now part of a coalition of 120 energy-smart businesses committed to accelerating energy efficiency. The Climate Group targets five industries – energy, transport, built environment and industry – that contribute the most to carbon emissions. As a part of the built environment industry, Corgan has an important role to play in reducing operational and embodied carbon, a key component in the fight against climate change.





“The building industry accounts for more than 40% of annual global carbon emissions. As a top architecture firm, we have the opportunity and responsibility to leverage our research in sustainability and our design expertise to reduce operational and embodied carbon emissions in the built environment,” said Varun Kohli, Corgan's Director of Sustainability and Principal.“Corgan has been working to reduce our environmental impact, be it in our operations or our design work. We love to collaborate with like-minded organizations to share knowledge and support each other for the greater good. We are excited to join the Climate Group's EP100 and look forward to working with our cohorts globally to advance our efforts to decarbonize the built environment.”

Corgan formalized its sustainability practice, Echo , in 2022 with the ethos that sustainability is an echo of performance and that optimal performance cannot be achieved without considering the environmental impact of a project. Corgan-Echo supports the firm with expertise and resources to guide their projects and clients toward a more sustainable future.

As a member of the Climate Group and part of its EP100 program, the firm is committed to improving its energy productivity to lower their emissions and improve their competitiveness. The mission of EP100 companies is to lower global energy demand and accelerate the clean energy transition.

This commitment aligns with Corgan's goal to be carbon neutral in 2025 as part of the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings (NZCB) initiative . In addition to the NZCB commitment, Corgan is also a signatory to the AIA 2030 Challenge, for which it records and shares performance data for its projects.

Having established environmental sustainability as a core value for the firm, Corgan continues to work with their clients and assist them in creating a path to minimizing both operational and embodied carbon emissions while designing people centric projects. Before the end of 2024, the firm will present its climate action plan and complete carbon accounting for Scopes One and Two of its global operations. The firm will also continue to push the boundaries of performance design and deliver decarbonization strategies and projects.

An example of Corgan's focus on sustainability and decarbonization is their design of Wells Fargo's new net-positive campus in Irving, Texas. Net positive goes beyond meeting energy needs of the building, but generating excess renewable energy on-site than is required for building operations and adding that excess power back to the electricity grid. Learn more about Corgan's sustainability expertise here .

