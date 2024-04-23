Military Administration: TV Tower Destroyed By Russians In Kharkiv To Be Restored After War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The TV tower in Kharkiv destroyed by Russians on April 22 will be restored after the war, but it is not advisable now given the security situation.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the United News telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"If we talk about the structure itself, then, probably, yes, it will be restored after the war, because it was almost 250 meters high. That's why restoration work is probably inappropriate now. As for the functionality of the tower, we have started to eliminate the consequences," said Syniehubov.

He added that most residents of Kharkiv and the surrounding areas have an alternative - the Internet, cable or satellite TV.

As reported, on the afternoon of April 22, Russian troops attacked a TV tower in Kharkiv. There is no digital TV broadcasting in the regional center and nearby settlements, and experts are assessing the extent of damage to the equipment.