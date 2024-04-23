Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3148204 AMMAN -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Jordanian King Abdullah II held an official session of talks at Basman Palace.

3148220 KUWAIT -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Kuwait and Kuwait Society of Lawyers (KSL) inked a partnership deal to boost cooperation and share expertise on humanitarian and legal issues related to asylum and displacement.

3148232 MANAMA -- The International Telecommunication Institute conference in the Middle East and North Africa region was kicked off in the Kingdom of Bahrain with participation from the State of Kuwait.

3148214 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) plans to focus on investment growth as the cornerstone of its plans and endeavors, the chief executive of the country's largest listed investment firm Sheikha Adana Al-Sabah said.

3148220 DOHA -- Undersecretaries of the ministries of commerce of the GCC member countries convened their 58th meeting in Doha to prepare for the 66th ministerial meeting of the committee on trade cooperation.

3148197 CAIRO -- Ireland is to support recognizing the State of Palestine during the upcoming vote of the United Nations General Assembly, said Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Micheal Martin. (end)



