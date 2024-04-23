Iranian FM Slams EU's New Sanctions On Tehran

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 24 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, yesterday criticized the European Union's recent decision, to expand sanctions on Tehran.

In a post on social media platform X, Amir-Abdollahian said,“It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran, just because the country exercised its right to self-defence in the face of Israel's reckless aggression.”

The Iranian top diplomat made the remarks, after the EU foreign ministers agreed on Monday to broaden the bloc's sanctions on Iran, in response to the country's massive retaliatory military operation against Israel earlier this month.

He called on the EU not to follow Washington's advice, to satisfy the Israeli regime, adding, it was also regrettable that while Israel continued its attacks against the Palestinians, through“different war crimes, missile attacks and famine,” the EU's response to such crimes is“almost nothing more than hollow words.”

Amir-Abdollahian urged the EU to act responsibly and impose sanctions on Israel.

The EU's sanctions seek to curtail the exports of EU-made components to Iran, which are used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ballistic missiles.

Last week, the United States announced a series of new sanctions targeting leaders and entities associated with Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Defence Ministry, and missile and drone programme.

On April 18, Britain also announced new sanctions on seven individuals and six entities, who, it said,“enabled Iran to conduct destabilising regional activity, including its direct attack on Israel.”

On April 14, Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Israel, in response to the Israeli airstrike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Apr 1, which killed seven Iranians, including two veteran commanders.– NNN-IRNA