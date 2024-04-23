MP Abu Saileik: Jordanian Economy Succeeded In Absorbing Geopolitical Shocks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- The Jordanian economy has always succeeded in absorbing geopolitical shocks, especially the influx of refugees "and the aggression against our brothers in Palestine," said MP Khair Abu Saileik, Chairman of the Jordan Economic Forum, stressing that economic growth rates are still positive although they are not up to ambition.Speaking to students at the University of Jordan's Aqaba branch as part of the Aqaba Political Development Conference on Tuesday, Abu Saileik stressed that the economic modernization vision is flexible and takes into account the changes resulting from the turmoil in the region.According to a statement on Tuesday, Abu Saileik highlighted the strategic objectives of the economic modernization vision and the key drivers, initiatives, and sectors on which the vision is based.He lauded the robustness and prudence of the country's monetary policy, stressing that it is a factor in economic stability.He said that modernization tracks cannot be suspended due to geopolitical challenges in the region, adding that turning challenges into opportunities is a national necessity.At the end of the meeting, a dialogue was held with the students about the three modernization tracks, where Abu Saileik added that His Majesty King Abdullah II is the holder of the political will to modernize and the guarantor of the implementation of these visions, in addition to the legislation and laws that stimulate the progress of modernization.