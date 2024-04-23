EMRC Chairman, Singaporean Delegation Discuss Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) - The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Saaida, the importance of bolstering international relations, exchanging expertise and knowledge, and learning about the best global experiences and practices.Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting with a delegation of Singaporean businessmen during their visit to the Kingdom to check on the business environment and investment opportunities available to Singaporean companies in Jordan, especially in the energy sector, following the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Singapore at the beginning of this year.Saaida emphasized the importance of deepening joint cooperation, exchanging expertise, and benchmarking between the two countries in various issues related to sustainable energy and accelerating the shift towards smart meters and electric vehicle charging stations in particular.For his part, Director of EMRC's Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohammad Maayah highlighted key achievements in the energy field and the projects and initiatives implemented in the sector to promote sustainability and green economy.For his part, the Singaporean delegation expressed keenness to deepen cooperation with the EMRC, emphasizing the importance of such visits that would enhance cooperation and build sustainable strategic partnerships with Jordan.The delegation presented a summary of the Singaporean energy sector and its future strategy, which showed the great similarity in the reality of the energy sector between the two countries.