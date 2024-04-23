Scale Of Gaza's Mass Graves Underscores Catastrophic Consequences Of Genocide: Euro-Med Monitor

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- The emergence of the phenomenon of mass graves in the Gaza Strip for the first time in the history of the conflict in this scale and form confirms the catastrophic consequences of the crime of genocide, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said.It added that Israel continues its offensive with the same pace and horrific practices, ignoring the escalating demands for a ceasefire, armed with US and European protection and international positions that, at best, do not go beyond statements of condemnation.In a statement on Tuesday, Euro-Med Monitor explained that it has documented more than 140 mass, random or temporary graves, and, in many cases, documented burials carried out by the occupation forces of people they had executed in the field.The mass graves discovered in hospitals, especially in Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza and Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, raise suspicions that the Israeli army carried out extrajudicial executions of arrested and detained persons and then buried them, as people were found tied up and others who appeared to have been receiving treatment.