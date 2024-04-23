Head Of PO Discusses Investment Prospects In Ukraine With CRH Group Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with a delegation of the international group of companies CRH and discussed the prospects of investing in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Presidential Office .

The delegation was headed by Randy Lake, Chief Operating Officer of the group. He was joined by Peter Buckley, President of CRH Europe, and Guillaume Cavalier, Director of CRH South and Eastern Europe.

During the meeting, the Head of the Presidential Office emphasized that Ukraine is ready to facilitate investments from such powerful global players in every possible way and discuss all necessary issues with foreign and domestic businesses.

According to him, today it is important to understand what exactly needs to be changed to improve the business climate, including the need for strong institutions.

Mr. Yermak emphasized that despite the war, Ukraine continues to reform and is heading towards full membership in the European Union.

"For our part - the President, the Office, the Government of Ukraine - we are ready to fully support you. We are interested in such large investors working in our country and having comfortable conditions. It is very important that despite all the circumstances, the war, you are here and ready to continue working," said the head of the OP.

He also thanked the entire American people for their support of Ukraine.

"We think not only about the present, but also about the future. It is extremely important that our countries have been and remain together. The United States is our largest and most strategic partner," Yermak emphasized.

As reported, the international group of companies CRH is the largest manufacturer of building materials in North America and Europe.

Photo: Presidential Office