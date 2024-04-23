Italy Still Vulnerable On Deficit, Debt And Growth Says EC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy remains vulnerable on its budget deficit, public debt andgrowth potential, the European Commission said in the conclusionsof its in-depth analyses within the framework of its procedure forthe country's macroeconomic imbalances Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
"Italy continues to be faced with the vulnerabilities linked toan elevated public debt, combined with consistent budget deficitsand weak growth of productivity in a context of labour marketfragility and some residual weaknesses in the financial sector," itsaid.
