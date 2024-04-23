Qatar Denounces Israeli Officials' Remarks On Negotiations Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 23 (KUNA) -- Qatar denounced Tuesday remarks by some Israeli ministers and officials regarding its role in negotiations on Gaza.

Israeli ministers and officials are "fabricating lies" for electoral purposes in their country, Majed Al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, said during the Ministry's weekly media briefing.

Such remarks, which are untrue and do not show commitments and seriousness to reach a peaceful deal should be ceased, Al-Ansari added.

Qatar's mediation led to the return of 109 people to their families and the halting of war for several times, he said.

He noted that there is a general state of disappointment due to the failure to reach an agreement during the holy month of Ramadan or Eid al-Fitr to ease the sufferings of the Palestinian people.

On a possible military operation in Rafah by the Israeli occupation, he stressed that any attack under the current situation in Rafah is entirely unacceptable amidst the severe humanitarian crisis.

He underlined the importance of halting the anticipated attack on Rafah and compelling the Israeli side to abide by the decisions of the International Court of Justice, the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

Furthermore, he called for ceasing hostile practices and ending the war in general, indicating that the attack, if it takes place, will negatively affect all efforts made for de-escalation.

Qatar has repeatedly expressed its displeasure because of the ongoing attacks of mediators' efforts, mainly Doha, despite its commitment to play a key role in reaching a positive result to halting the war.

Qatar is launching foreign political initiatives in general and mediation in the war on Gaza in particular to reach de-escalation, he noted.

Qatar is committed to its humanitarian aid offered to Palestinians and making diplomatic efforts for the Palestinian issue, in collaboration with Arab and Gulf platforms and the UN, he said.

The number of children dying in the Gaza Strip surpasses that of any conflict took place in the past decades, he concluded. (end)

