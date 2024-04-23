ADENTRA, Power Nickel at 52-Week Highs on News

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Reunion Gold at 52-Week High on News

Alphamin, Aris, Aya Gold at 52-Week HighsDundee, Nevgold, Omni-Lite Hit 52-Week Highs on NewsIvanhoe at 52-Week High on NewsUniDoc Hits 52-Week High on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 23, 2024







ADENTRA, Power Nickel at 52-Week Highs on NewsADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $42.81 Tuesday. ADENTRA will report its first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, May 8, after the markets close.Power Nickel Inc. (V) announced high-grade multi-elements assay results for holes PN-24-047 and PN-24-051. Highlights: PN-24-047 returned, 14.42 m of 0.59 g/t Au, 69.14 g/t Ag, 8.17% Cu, 6.25 g/t Pd, 8.44 g/t Pt and 0.58% Ni Including: 4.66 m of 0.85 g/t Au, 91.00 g/t Ag, 11.66% Cu, 8.42 g/t Pd, 6.69 g/t Pt, and 0.46% Ni, 3.01 m of 0.95 g/t Au, 167.46 g/t Ag, 17.33% Cu, 13.04 g/t Pd, 29.24 g/t Pt and 1.77% Ni.AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.99 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.45 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cannabix Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $113.74 Tuesday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.93 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.13 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $128.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.PJX Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $25.66 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Reunion Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Riley Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sintana Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.60 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.35 Tuesday. No news stories available today.The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

