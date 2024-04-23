(MENAFN- Baystreet) Reunion Gold at 52-Week High on News
Alphamin, Aris, Aya Gold at 52-Week Highs
Dundee, Nevgold, Omni-Lite Hit 52-Week Highs on News
Ivanhoe at 52-Week High on News
UniDoc Hits 52-Week High on News
ADENTRA, Power Nickel at 52-Week Highs on News
ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $42.81 Tuesday. ADENTRA will report its first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, May 8, after the markets close.
Power Nickel Inc. (V) announced high-grade multi-elements assay results for holes PN-24-047 and PN-24-051. Highlights: PN-24-047 returned, 14.42 m of 0.59 g/t Au, 69.14 g/t Ag, 8.17% Cu, 6.25 g/t Pd, 8.44 g/t Pt and 0.58% Ni Including: 4.66 m of 0.85 g/t Au, 91.00 g/t Ag, 11.66% Cu, 8.42 g/t Pd, 6.69 g/t Pt, and 0.46% Ni, 3.01 m of 0.95 g/t Au, 167.46 g/t Ag, 17.33% Cu, 13.04 g/t Pd, 29.24 g/t Pt and 1.77% Ni.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.99 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.45 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Cannabix Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $113.74 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.93 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.13 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $128.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
PJX Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $25.66 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Reunion Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Riley Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Sintana Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.60 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.35 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
