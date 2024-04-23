Deloitte Showcase Market Leading Cybersecurity Solutions At GISEC Global 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The leading global professional services firm, Deloitte, is the official knowledge partner of the 13th edition of GISEC Global, the leading gathering ground for the cybersecurity community worldwide. At the event taking place April 23 to 25 at the World Trade Center, Deloitte is exhibiting cutting-edge cyber solutions, sharing insights, and engaging in discussions to address the fast evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Tariq Ajmal, Cyber Leader at Deloitte Middle East, commented,“As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and scale, collaboration and innovation are paramount in safeguarding today's digital ecosystems. GISEC Global provides a great platform for cybersecurity leaders to come together, exchange insights, and drive collective action towards enhancing cybersecurity resilience. Deloitte is committed to empower organizations across the public and private sector to navigate evolving threats through sustainable cybersecurity strategies.”

The guests of the Deloitte space located at A85 in Hall 6, will be able to explore a diverse array of assets and solutions tailored to address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges. From infrastructure vulnerabilities to advanced threat detection mechanisms, Deloitte experts will offer guests a comprehensive glimpse into the future of cybersecurity resilience. The Deloitte space also features AISpectra, a state-of-the-art AI Application security solution designed to protect AI models against multiple threats and in different deployment scenarios.

Deloitte will showcase its prowess at GISEC Global through live demonstrations, including a captivating hack demo by the firm's cyber security specialists Ivan Glinkin and Kirill Bureev. This immersive experience will shed light on emerging risks and innovative techniques and solutions designed to address such threats, reinforcing Deloitte's position at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

Katie Diacon, a seasoned cybersecurity specialist at Deloitte Middle East, will deliver cybersecurity insights for the Defense sector at the Critical Infrastructure Stage, offering strategic perspectives on safeguarding critical assets and infrastructure in an increasingly digitized world. Moreover, Lea Boutros, Cyber Director at Deloitte Middle East, will lend her insights to a panel discussion focused on Women in Cyber, exploring the importance of diversity and inclusion in shaping cybersecurity strategies.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME's presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME's affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the“Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories.