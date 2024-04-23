(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For the first time, Brazil's economy is set to grow over 2% in 2024, indicating a positive economic shift, according to market participants.



On April 23, 2024, the Central Bank' Focus Bulletin reported Brazil's GDP is expected to grow by 2.02%.



This milestone shows revived market confidence in Brazil's economic resilience and potential.



However, this optimistic outlook is shadowed by rising inflation concerns.



Analysts predict that the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), Brazil's primary gauge for inflation, will close the year at 3.73%.



This figure marks a slight increase of 0.02 percentage points from the previous forecast, with expectations for 2025 climbing to 3.60% from 3.56%.







Such inflationary pressures stem from various global and domestic factors, including market uncertainties and fiscal policies.



These inflation concerns have prompted financial experts to forecast a slower pace for cuts in the Selic rate, Brazil's basic interest rate.



Initially set to decrease, the rate is now expected to stabilize at 9.50% by year's end, adjusting the 2025 projection down from 9.50% to 9.00%.



This adjustment aims to temper inflation without stifling economic growth.

Market Forecasts Brazilian Economy to Grow Above 2% for the First Time

In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar's value against the Brazilian Real is another focal point. Experts predict the dollar will stabilize at R$ 5.00 by the end of 2024.



Recent geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, along with changes to Brazil's fiscal targets, pushed the dollar to a peak of R$ 5.28 in mid-April. This rate marked the highest value since March 2023.



The Focus Bulletin, a cornerstone of economic forecasting in Brazil since 2000, continues to provide critical insights.



Compiled weekly, it gathers and summarizes estimates from various analysts monitored by the Central Bank.



The insights from these institutions shape understanding and strategies surrounding Brazil's complex economic landscape.

MENAFN23042024007421016031ID1108130198