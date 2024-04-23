Brazil’S International Air Travel Soars In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Brazil's international air travel industry achieved impressive growth, with a 23.5% surge in international passenger traffic.



This spike was most evident in March, as nearly 2 million travelers flew internationally, marking a 20.8% increase from the previous year's 1.6 million.



March also saw a significant rise in flight operations, with an addition of nearly 2,000 flights, a 16.9% increase from 9,863 to 11,531 flights.



Overall, the first quarter recorded an 18.75% increase in flight activities.



In response, Brazil's Ministries of Ports and Airports, Tourism, and Embratur launched the International Tourism Acceleration Program.



Funded by the National Civil Aviation Fund, the program encourages airlines and airports to introduce and promote new international routes.



The growth was particularly strong on South American routes, where passenger traffic increased by 36% in the first quarter.



Argentina led with 541,000 travelers, while Peru, Uruguay, and Chile saw increases of 90%, 58%, and 57%, respectively. Furthermore, Brazil is enhancing its global links.







During President Lula's recent visit to Colombia, Minister Silvio Costa Filho announced the introduction of new flights linking Brasília and Bogotá.



Additionally, he revealed an increase in the number of flights between Bogotá and Guarulhos.



Traffic between Brazil and Colombia grew by 10% in the first quarter of 2024, showing stronger bilateral ties.

Background

In 2023 as well, the skies of Latin Americ buzzed with activity as a staggering 451.6 million passengers chose to fly, marking a 13.3% increase from the previous year.



This growth not only surpassed 2022's figures but also outdid 2019's by 3.9%.



The Caribbean led the surge in 2023. It saw a 20% jump in passenger numbers, a 15% increase in flights, and a 16% rise in seat capacity from the year before.

