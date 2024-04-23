Drivejohnson's Offers Free Driving Lessons To Young People With Cancer

(MENAFN- Pressat) driveJohnson's , a national driving school based in Milton Keynes, has launched its new Drive Against Cancer Scheme, offering free driving lessons to young people with cancer.

The Director of the company, Anthony Johnson, lost his father to cancer and his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. As a result, he is passionate about supporting cancer patients and their families. He ran the London Marathon just a few days ago and raised over £4500 for Young Lives Vs Cancer, which provides support to children, young people, and their families after a cancer diagnosis. However, Anthony wanted to do more and thus the Drive Against Cancer Scheme was born.

Under the scheme, YLVC puts forward to driveJohnson's a young person with cancer who would benefit from free driving lessons. That person will then receive up to 50 hours of free driving lessons from one of driveJohnson's driving instructors in their local area.

The first learner to benefit from Drive Against Cancer is Danika Hill, an 18-year-old based in Milton Keynes. When she found out that she would be receiving free driving lessons she said, "I was shocked. I couldn't believe anyone would want to give me free driving lessons, let alone 50 hours of them! [...] I couldn't find the words, I felt so thankful."

driveJohnson's is following her progress and hopes to roll out Drive Against Cancer to more young people as the scheme builds momentum.

If you would like to follow Danika's story, you can visit: Drive Against Cancer: Danika's Story