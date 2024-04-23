Hope For Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The assurance by the union minister Jitendra Singh that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon has generated a fresh hope about the restoration of democratic process in the union territory. Singh's assurance follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's similar promise during an election speech in Udhampur last week. The prime minister reiterated the commitment of his government to reinstate the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, thereby allowing its people to once again have a more direct say in the governance.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has been under direct central rule. While this move was aimed at integrating the region more closely with the rest of the country, the absence of a democratically elected government has been a concern. Should the promise of the early Assembly elections be kept, there is now hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to choose their representatives and have a government that truly reflects their aspirations.

Jitendra Singh's said that normalcy has been restored in the union territory, an assertion that should naturally lead to early holding of Assembly polls. A local government and a restored statehood will only strengthen the process of normalization. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have waited long for the return of normalcy and democratic governance. It is now incumbent upon the central government to fulfill its promise and ensure that the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are realized at the earliest.



J&K has not had an elected government since June 2018 when Governor's rule was imposed after the PDP-led coalition government lost its majority following the withdrawal of support by the BJP. The last five years have witnessed a drastic political makeover of the state-turned-union territory, so much so that in many aspects, the current J&K bears little resemblance to what it was pre-August 2019.



When in December last year, the Supreme Court urged the Election Commission to facilitate assembly polls in J&K by September 30, 2024, it stressed the constitutional imperative to uphold the democratic rights of the people in the region. However, the union government is yet to show any urgency on this score. And it is time the centre does.

The prolonged delay in Assembly elections prolongs the absence of a locally accountable government, which does impact the implementation of policies tailored to address the unique challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir. Like the rest of the country, the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve a democratic government for voicing their grievances and aspirations through elected representatives who can engage in legislative processes and policymaking.