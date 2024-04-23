Trio Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that three persons were recommended and subsequently detained under the PIT NDPS Act for their deep involvement in drug related activities.“The involvement of the trio was established on multiple instances,” the official added.

Identifying the detainees as, Shabir Ahmad Hajam son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Chek Halmatpora, Azad Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Ahmad, resident of Chalgund Haihama and Waseem Ahmad Shah son of Habibullah, resident of Harkarpora Awoora, the official further said that all of them have been lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail Jammu.

Confirming it, a senior police officer said that the district police is continuing with its zero-tolerance policy towards the drug menace.“We will make sure that the district is a drug-free zone sooner than later,” the police officer said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now