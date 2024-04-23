               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stocks In Play


4/23/2024 3:18:19 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Air Canada
4/23/2024 12:28 PM EST

  • Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
    4/23/2024 10:42 AM ES
  • illumin Holdings Inc.
    4/23/2024 10:19 AM EST
  • Parex Resources Inc.
    4/23/2024 10:11 AM EST
  • U.S. Gold Corp.
    4/23/2024 10:05 AM EST
  • Altus Group Limited
    4/23/2024 9:58 AM EST
  • AtkinsRéalis
    4/23/2024 9:54 AM EST
  • ADENTRA Inc.
    4/23/2024 9:50 AM EST
  • TC Energy Corporation
    4/23/2024 9:46 AM EST
  • Reunion Gold Corporation
    4/22/2024 11:46 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, April 23, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    4/23/2024 - 12:32 PM EST - Silvercorp Metals Inc. : Reports production figures for the fourth quarter. Gold production of 1,916 ounces, up 92% over the same quarter last year. Silver equivalent (only silver and gold) production of approximately 1.3 million ounces, up 11% over Q4 Fiscal 2023. Lead production of approximately 12.5 million pounds, up 15% over Q4 Fiscal 2023; and Zinc production of approximately 4.56 million pounds, up 27% over Q4 Fiscal 2023. Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.18 at $4.87.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN23042024000212011056ID1108129845


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search