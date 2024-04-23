(MENAFN- Baystreet) Air Canada
4/23/2024 12:28 PM EST
Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
4/23/2024 10:42 AM ES
illumin Holdings Inc.
4/23/2024 10:19 AM EST
Parex Resources Inc.
4/23/2024 10:11 AM EST
U.S. Gold Corp.
4/23/2024 10:05 AM EST
Altus Group Limited
4/23/2024 9:58 AM EST
AtkinsRéalis
4/23/2024 9:54 AM EST
ADENTRA Inc.
4/23/2024 9:50 AM EST
TC Energy Corporation
4/23/2024 9:46 AM EST
Reunion Gold Corporation
4/22/2024 11:46 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Stocks in Play
4/23/2024 - 12:32 PM EST - Silvercorp Metals Inc. : Reports production figures for the fourth quarter. Gold production of 1,916 ounces, up 92% over the same quarter last year. Silver equivalent (only silver and gold) production of approximately 1.3 million ounces, up 11% over Q4 Fiscal 2023. Lead production of approximately 12.5 million pounds, up 15% over Q4 Fiscal 2023; and Zinc production of approximately 4.56 million pounds, up 27% over Q4 Fiscal 2023. Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.18 at $4.87.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN23042024000212011056ID1108129845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.