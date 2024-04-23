(MENAFN- Baystreet) Air Canada

4/23/2024 12:28 PM EST

Dominion Lending Centres Inc.4/23/2024 10:42 AM ESillumin Holdings Inc.4/23/2024 10:19 AM ESTParex Resources Inc.4/23/2024 10:11 AM ESTU.S. Gold Corp.4/23/2024 10:05 AM ESTAltus Group Limited4/23/2024 9:58 AM ESTAtkinsRéalis4/23/2024 9:54 AM ESTADENTRA Inc.4/23/2024 9:50 AM ESTTC Energy Corporation4/23/2024 9:46 AM ESTReunion Gold Corporation4/22/2024 11:46 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Stocks in Play

4/23/2024 - 12:32 PM EST - Silvercorp Metals Inc. : Reports production figures for the fourth quarter. Gold production of 1,916 ounces, up 92% over the same quarter last year. Silver equivalent (only silver and gold) production of approximately 1.3 million ounces, up 11% over Q4 Fiscal 2023. Lead production of approximately 12.5 million pounds, up 15% over Q4 Fiscal 2023; and Zinc production of approximately 4.56 million pounds, up 27% over Q4 Fiscal 2023. Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.18 at $4.87.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks