Georgian PM: Longest Tunnel Project“Historic Moment” For Domestic Road Infrastructure

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Tuesday attended anevent celebrating the completion of the construction of theKvesheti-Kobi tunnel, the longest in the country built tofacilitate reduced travel time on the domestic North-SouthCorridor, by saying its opening marked a“historic moment” for thedevelopment of road infrastructure in the country, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Kobakhidze told the event the 9-km long and 15-metre-wide tunnelwas a“project of the future”.

The tunnel section is a part of the Corridor passing along theriverbed of Tetri Aragvi along a 7-km section and through Arakvetivillage, before a hairpin section near Kvemo Mleta. The road passesthrough Gudauri, crosses Jvari pass and ends in Kobi village.

The construction of two-lane, 23-km-long asphalt concrete roadalso includes five bridges and tunnels, and renovation of anotherbridge. The project also envisages the construction of a new5-km-long road to Gudauri and a tourist centre.

Kobakhidze said the road would“greatly reduce” travel time andimprove safety standards, making transportation in the area“morecomfortable and efficient”, adding the project took into accountenvironmental standards, ensuring that it had“minimal impact” onthe surroundings.

Kobakhidze noted the project would have an“important socialeffect” along with the economic one.

The Government head added the new road would also stimulateutilisation of tourism potential of the region.“That is why thisproject is a proof of the goal of our Government - inclusivedevelopment of the country's economy”, he said.

Kobakhidze acknowledged contributions of professionals involvedin the design and construction of the tunnel - including engineersand builders - and thanked the Asian Development Bank, the EuropeanBank for Reconstruction and Development and the Chinese and Turkishcompanies involved in the ₾1.2 billion ($450mln) project.

The construction of the road is scheduled to be completed instages between 2024-2025.