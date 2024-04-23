Azerbaijan Is China's Biggest Trading Partner In South Caucasus: Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan is China's biggest trading partner in the SouthCaucasus, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov said atthe conference“Promoting Investment and Trade in Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports.

“Last year, trade between the countries grew by more than 44%compared to the previous year and reached $3.1 billion. At the sametime, China's advanced experience and technologies in the field ofalternative energy are of particular interest to our country. Weare interested in the active participation of Chinese companies inrestoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories ofAzerbaijan, including in green energy projects,” the ambassadornoted.

The event, jointly organized by the Trade Representation ofAzerbaijan in China, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency(AZPROMO) and the China Overseas Development Association (CODA),was attended by representatives of government agencies, the privatesector and public organizations.