Sunak Reveals Details Of UK Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom is sending Ukraine a GBP 500 million military aid package that will include 400 vehicles, 4 million rounds of ammunition, air defenses and Storm Shadow missiles.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Sunak said that Putin wants to draw the West back to a world where brute force, rather than the democratic will of free peoples, would shape borders and decide futures. He stressed that if the Russian dictator wins in Ukraine, he will not stop and will be emboldened.

He noted that London is sending Kyiv an additional GBP 500 million in military support, hitting GBP 3 billion of support this year.

"We'll provide them with the largest-ever package of UK military equipment. This will include more than 400 vehicles, 4 million rounds of ammunition, 60 boats and offshore raiding craft, vital air defenses, and long-range precision-guided Storm Shadow missiles," Sunak said.

"And as we make our historic commitment to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, we'll move past this stop-start, piecemeal way of backing Ukraine so that alongside our long-term security guarantee we are today providing a long-term funding guarantee of at least the current level of military support to Ukraine, for every year it is needed," he said.

"We did not choose this moment. But it falls to us to meet it. In a world of increasing threats, we must show our enemies that we are resolute and determined. That their attempts to destabilize our world or redraw its borders by force will fail. That with our friends and allies, we will be at the forefront of the defense of the free, democratic world," Sunak said.