U.S. Preparing $1B Weapons Package For Ukraine - Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is preparing a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the yet to be signed Ukraine-Israel bill.

Two U.S. officials told this to Reuters on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions and other weapons that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield," the news outlet quoted the officials as saying.

Six months ago, U.S. President Joe Biden submitted his national security supplemental request to Congress, including funding to support Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a package of bills to support this request. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a vote on the foreign aid package on Tuesday, April 23.

President Biden has confirmed that he is ready to sign the legislation as soon as it reaches the White House.