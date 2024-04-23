NATO Preparing Decisions For More Robust Support For Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO wants to create approaches that will make support for Ukraine "more robust and predictable."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Warsaw on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In NATO, we are now addressing how to put our support for Ukraine on a more robust and predictable footing, including with a multi-year financial commitment," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that the United Kingdom had passed a large aid package for Ukraine, which shows that London plays a significant role in helping Ukraine fight off Russian aggression. He added that over the weekend, the U.S. House of Representatives had also approved another aid package for Kyiv, and the defense ministers of the NATO countries have recently agreed to further bolster Ukraine's air defenses.

"Germany's delivery of another Patriot system is imminent, and other Allies made concrete commitments in that NATO meeting, with deliveries expected soon," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, decisions that are made today will have consequences for generations to come. He also said that Russia is receiving support for its war of aggression from China, Iran and North Korea.

"This reminds us that security is not regional, security is global. And we must work with our like-minded partners around the world to preserve and protect transatlantic security," Stoltenberg said.

He added that NATO is a defensive alliance that does not seek conflict with Russia. At the same time, he noted that NATO intends to ensure the safety of people living on the territory of the NATO countries.

"The 10,000 NATO troops based here in Poland send an unmistakable message that NATO will protect and defend all Allies," Stoltenberg said.